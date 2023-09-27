3-year old child kidnapped, recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have recovered 3-year-old child kidnapped for ransom here on Tuesday. According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police lodged a case on the complaint of victim father stating that his 3-year-old child was kidnapped for ransom from Girja Road.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs2 million for the safe recovery of the child. Dhamyal police started the investigation and with the help of technology and human intelligence, the kidnapper Fayyaz was traced and arrested successfully and the abducted child was safely recovered.