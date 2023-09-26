Directive to set up cell to resolve pensioners’ issues

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the authorities concerned to set up a special cell in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) to solve the problems of retired government employees.

He issued this directive while presiding over the secretaries' conference at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The Senior Member Board of Revenue, additional chief secretary (South Punjab), additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries and director generals of all departments attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners participated through a video link.

The chief secretary said that the welfare of the government employees was the responsibility of the departments concerned. He ordered the secretary regulations to ensure early disposal of pending inquiries, and pension cases. He remarked that depriving a government official of his right to departmental promotion due to a pending inquiry was unjust.

The chief secretary said that the government officers should perform their duties for the welfare of the people without any fear. He added that the officers, who are not working, have no right to remain in the office. The CS also issued orders regarding the completion of development projects as per the timelines.

He said that the relevant department would be responsible in case of any delay. He said that special attention should be given to the development schemes of the health and the education sectors.