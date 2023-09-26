Minister orders SOPs for industries to curb smog

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer Monday instructed formulation of SOPs for the industries to curb the environmental pollution.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat to review the closure and de-sealing of factories regarding anti-smog. The minister observed that it was the duty of government to provide neat and clean environment to the public as well as conducive conditions to the industries for economic activities.

SM Tanveer said that smog has bad effects on human health and indiscriminate action will be taken against the factories causing environmental pollution. He said that a committee will be created which will look into the matter of de-sealing of factories.

Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal said that the factories closed due to smog would be desealed only after the process is completed. The chief secretary said that the use of substandard fuel would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary and DG Environment Protection Department, DG Industries and officers concerned attended the meeting. Pattern in Chief Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikhupura Manzoor Malik, Mardan Ali, Amjad Khan and other industrialists also attended the meeting.