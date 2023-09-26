Unused potential

Tourism can better contribute to the economy if given the proper level of attention from the concerned authorities. We have some of the most beautiful natural sites and landscapes in the world but a lack of facilities that can cater to tourists is holding us back.

For example, the Taghan waterfalls in Buner are visited by scores of tourists every year but visitors often complain about the difficult track leading to this location. The government authorities should make a proper track in the area in order to facilitate tourism.

Usman Ali

Buner