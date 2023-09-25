Dues given to applicants on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan has intervened to facilitate the release of outstanding dues amounting to Rs2.95 million for 22 individuals hailing from various districts across the province.

These applicants had encountered prolonged delays in the resolution of their cases, owing to various reasons. Upon the involvement of the ombudsman's office, the relevant government departments have disbursed the pending dues to the claimants from different departments. These cases encompassed the disbursement of pensions, as well as other emoluments such as farewell, marriage and death grants. The applicants have thanked the ombudsman for providing them with financial relief.