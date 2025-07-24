3rd T20I: Bangladesh opt to bowl first after winning toss against Pakistan

Bangladesh and Pakistan skippers during the toss ahead of the third T20I match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on July 24, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB

Bangladesh elected to field first after winning the toss against Pakistan in the third and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Thursday.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Agha Salman (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal.

Bangladesh: Bangladesh: Litton Kumar Das ( c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Md Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 24 times in T20 Internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just five occasions.

Matches played: 24

Pakistan won: 19

Bangladesh won: 5

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan will look to end the series on a positive note after suffering back-to-back defeats against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Tigers will aim for another win to complete a whitewash over Pakistan and register consecutive T20I series victories.

Bangladesh: L, L, L, W, W (Most recent first)

Pakistan: W, L, L, L, L