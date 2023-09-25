Powerless industry

The Hattar Industrial Estate is dealing with frequent and prolonged power outages, resulting in a considerable decline in production among the industrial units based there.
Many of the electric poles in the estate fall quite easily during windy or stormy weather, which is what is causing the recent outages. The concerned authorities need to look into the issue and resolve it as soon as possible.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
