Danish team lauds LWMC’s smog control project

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company's (LWMC) innovative Green Temporary Collection Point (TCP) project has garnered international acclaim as a delegation from the Denmark Embassy, led by Ambassador Jakob Linulf, visited to witness its transformative impact.
The delegation included the Head of Trade Council of Denmark Embassy, Aslam Perwaiz, and Commercial Adviser Daniya Basit. Deputy CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb, GM Operation Rashid Zahoor and various department heads were also present on the occasion. During their visit, CEO Babar Sahib Din provided a comprehensive overview of the Green TCP project's objectives and progress. CEO Babar Sahib Din highlighted LWMC's commitment to converting 17 temporary collection points across the City into green TCPs in a phased approach.
The primary aim of this initiative was to combat environmental pollution and create a healthier working environment for the labour force. Ambassador Jakob Linulf commended the innovative concept behind the green TCPs. He applauded LWMC's dual mission of preserving a green environment while efficiently managing waste in the City. Denmark pledged steadfast support for waste segregation and other eco-friendly projects.
