Alvi urges world to take cognizance of Sikh leader’s state-sponsored killing

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the involvement of India in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and urged the world to take serious notice of the state-sponsored killing on the Canadian soil.

Expressing concern over the killing of the Sikh leader, the President said that it had been the policy of India to persecute and eliminate the leadership of minority groups in India and outside world.

“The brutal murder of the Sikh leader exposed the real face of India that has been intolerant towards the minority groups,” he said in a statement issued by the President House on Thursday.

President Dr Arif Alvi maintained that India had unleashed a reign of terror against the Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and other minority communities for decades.

He regretted that the silence and the inaction of the world over the atrocities being committed by India in the IIOJ&K and the persecution of minorities and demolishment of their places of worship emboldened India to carry out such operations on foreign soil.

President Alvi said India is the major source of trouble and de-stabilization in the region that is using the soil of neighbouring countries against Pakistan by providing training and funding to the militants for terrorist activities but, regrettably, the world chose to remain silent.