Rizwan tries to dispel disunity rumours

LAHORE: Amid rumours of discord within the national cricket team, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has taken to social media to dispel speculation and underscore the message of unity among the players.
Following Pakistan's recent defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, there have been reports of disagreements and heated debates among senior players, notably Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam. Some suggested that Mohammad Rizwan had to step in to defuse the situation.
In response to these rumors, Rizwan shared an excerpt from Kaleem Usmani's famous poem on national unity on his social media account. He wrote, "Is Parcham k saaye talay, Hum aik hain. Hum aik hain. Saanjhi apni khushyaan, Aur gham aik hain. Hum aik hain" (Under this flag's shadow, we are one. We share our joys and sorrows, for we are one). Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself with Babar Azam on Twitter, captioned, "Family."
