Lesco recovers Rs159.34m from 6,246 defaulters

LAHORE:The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) recovered a total of Rs159.34 million from 6,246 dead defaulters in all its circles during the last seven days of its recovery campaign.

Lesco spokesman told media here Tuesday that for the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from Lesco defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while Lesco CEO Engineer Shahid Haidar designated four senior officers to assist them. He said that Lesco recovered a total of Rs159.34m from 6,246 dead defaulters in all its circles. He elaborated Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City and Tehsildar Shalimar recovered Rs23.46m from 723 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs23.55m from 861 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Lesco Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara recovered Rs12.51m from 844 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs34.85 million from 1,584 defaulters in Kasur Circle. On the seventh day, Tuesday, Lesco recovered a total of Rs23.66 million from 806 dead defaulters. Lesco recovered outstanding dues of Rs3.40m from 106 defaulters in Northern Circle, Rs3.60m from 116 defaulters in Eastern Circle, Rs4.94 million from 128 defaulters in Central Circle, Rs1.03m from 35 defaulters in South Circle, Rs1.54m from 40 defaulters in Nankana Circle, Rs2.23m from 45 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle, Rs2.09m from 145 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs4.83m from 191 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Wapda employee caught stealing electricity

Lesco SDO conducted a raid in Rehmanpura area. Taimur Ali, Account Assistant, Wapda was caught stealing electricity by tampering the meter. His power connection was disconnected and 3,000 units were charged as a detection bill with a total amount of Rs180,000. And the application for registration of FIR was submitted to the police station concerned.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razzaq, Kissan Ittehad leader was running a tube-well with direct power supply. The accused was already included in the list of dead defaulters. He was arrested after lodging an FIR.