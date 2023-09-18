PML-N gears up for Nawaz’s return

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (center) arrives at his office in central London. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has intensified its activities to welcome former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan on October 21.

A meeting of various party wings was held on Sunday, presided over by Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif while Vice President Hamza Shehbaz also participated in it. Both addressed the meeting and dispelled the impression that the family had any internal political issues.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif was coming back to make the country prosper. She said people were punished for standing with him.

Hinting at the change of Chief Justice of Pakistan, she hoped that justice would return to courts from today and it scales would be equal for all. “It is hoped that Nawaz Sharif and his oppressed colleagues will be relieved from injustices. The thought of hostility towards Nawaz Sharif was actually the thought of hostility towards Pakistan and people,” she said and maintained that Pakistan needed a fresh start.

“The country must be saved from revenge, conflict and chaos and Nawaz Sharif will take the journey of development to every corner of Pakistan including Sindh. Our fight is against inflation, economic depression and bad governance,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that Nawaz Sharif and his colleagues faced injustice with bravery and determination.

She claimed that only Nawaz Sharif and his colleagues could get the country and nation out of the quagmire of problems.

She also claimed Nawaz Sharif ended loadshedding and terrorism during his tenure and now he would fulfill the promise of reducing inflation.

“Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan’s defence impregnable with nuclear explosions and now he will make Pakistan economically invincible,” she said and added that very soon relief would be seen written on the faces of the people.

She asked the people to strengthen Nawaz Sharif with their votes and promised that in return the PMLN government would reduce inflation. The more the people strengthen Nawaz Sharif politically, the more Pakistan will become economically stronger, she added.

Former chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that when the people had made Nawaz Sharif the prime minister, he gave relief to them. “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the only cure for the sufferings of Pakistan and the people,” he claimed and said Nawaz Sharif always worked for Pakistan. “Only Nawaz Sharif can help the country regain its lost honor besides economic development.

He said Nawaz Sharif always got the government in crises but brought the country out of crises.

A large number of female and male youth coordinators from Lahore participated in the meeting.