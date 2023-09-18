Pervaiz Elahi rearrested in terrorism case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a case hearing, at District Court in Lahore on June 2, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a terrorism case in Lahore immediately after an anti-corruption court discharged him from the Lahore Master Plan 2050 corruption case.

Elahi was presented in the court in Lahore to get his physical remand by the ACE. However, the anti-corruption department failed to present any incriminating evidence against Elahi. The court earlier reserved its decision on the ACE’s request and later discharged Elahi from the case.

Advocate Rana Intizar Hussain represented Elahi in the case. The court, in its order, said discharge never amounts to acquittal as the trial court could summon the accused despite his discharge.

However, after his discharge, Elahi was taken into custody again by the authorities said to be in a terrorism case.

Citing the officials, the counsel said that Pervaiz Elahi was rearrested this time in a terrorism case and was being shifted to the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had approved Elahi’s bail against the surety bond of Rs20,000, which Elahi’s legal team failed to pay.

“Elahi’s bail amount wasn’t paid yet. He was not even released before being rearrested in another case,” the lawyer added.