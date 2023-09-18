Pervaiz Elahi rearrested in terrorism case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a terrorism case in Lahore immediately after an anti-corruption court discharged him from the Lahore Master Plan 2050 corruption case.
Elahi was presented in the court in Lahore to get his physical remand by the ACE. However, the anti-corruption department failed to present any incriminating evidence against Elahi. The court earlier reserved its decision on the ACE’s request and later discharged Elahi from the case.
Advocate Rana Intizar Hussain represented Elahi in the case. The court, in its order, said discharge never amounts to acquittal as the trial court could summon the accused despite his discharge.
However, after his discharge, Elahi was taken into custody again by the authorities said to be in a terrorism case.
Citing the officials, the counsel said that Pervaiz Elahi was rearrested this time in a terrorism case and was being shifted to the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had approved Elahi’s bail against the surety bond of Rs20,000, which Elahi’s legal team failed to pay.
“Elahi’s bail amount wasn’t paid yet. He was not even released before being rearrested in another case,” the lawyer added.
Sullivan and Wang met in Mediterranean island nation of Malta, according to a White House statement
PM Kakar has taken notice of this move and directed the secretary Housing to furnish a report on this issue
Azerbaijan has rejected accusation, arguing Nagorno-Karabakh could receive all supplies it needed via Azerbaijan
Other witnesses in southern Khartoum said they heard huge bangs as army targeted bases of RSF with artillery
Nicolas, 15, killed himself on Sep 5, one day after children went back to class in France after summer break
PTI-P Chairman Pervez Khattak received US consul general at his first visit of their party’s central office in...