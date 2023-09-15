Pakistan-origin professor sets up ‘Holocaust’ museum in New York

Pakistani-American professor Dr Mehnaz Afridi stands alongside the dress of a prisoner during World War II displayed in the museum at Manhattan College New York. — Photo by author

NEW YORK: Pakistani-American professor Dr Mehnaz Afridi has successfully established a “Holocaust” museum at the Manhattan College in New York.

This unique museum showcases the real stories of Muslims who courageously struggled and made sacrifices to protect Jewish families during the World War II.

Dr Mehnaz Afridi has been teaching “Religion and Interfaith” in New York for the past 12 years. In conversation with ‘The News’, she disclosed that approximately 61 Muslims selflessly gave up their lives to safeguard and protect Jews who were victims of the brutalities perpetrated by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his army during that time.

Photos displayed inside the Holocaust Museum at the Manhattan College in New York. — Photo by author

She said that the Muslim-American community encountered various challenges following the 9/11 attacks in the United States. However, these challenges have been addressed through the promotion of religious tolerance and fostering awareness about religious harmony, she added.

She emphasised the importance of portraying an accurate image of Islam through education, awareness, and counseling to combat Islamophobia effectively.

Dr Afridi looks on at the photo and text display at the Holocaust Museum in New York's Manhattan College. — Photo by author

“There are only two rooms in the Holocaust museum,” shared Dr Mehnaz Afridi, “but we house a collection of incredibly rare and valuable items within the space.”Many of these items have been entrusted to Dr Mehnaz by family members of Holocaust survivors, demonstrating a deep level of trust to the Pakistani professor.

Dr Mehnaz Afridi further explained that the museum’s purpose is to present an authentic and accurate portrayal of Muslims and other religions. “By doing so, the intention is to dispel misconceptions about Islam and other faiths within society, particularly among students,” she said.

Articles on display at the Manhattan College in New York. — Photo by author

Dr Mehnaz Afridi elaborated that the museum aimed to create awareness and understanding, fostering a more inclusive and tolerant society.

Expressing her astonishment, she shared the invaluable accounts from the past about Muslims assistance to Jews during the World War II.

Referring to the turmoil of World War II, Dr Mehnaz Afridi said that diplomatic messages were indeed sent to both Great Britain and the United States, informing them about the widespread persecution of Jews in Europe during the world war.

A series of diplomatic letters written to the governments of the United States and Great Britain asking for help from the Jews. — Photo by author

However, she revealed that despite receiving these diplomatic cables, both governments neither responded promptly nor took immediate action to intervene and put a stop to the atrocities. In a striking contrast, Dr Afridi mentioned the extraordinary efforts of Muslims in Europe, particularly Muslim diplomats, who tirelessly worked to save the lives of Jewish people.

She said that both Iranian diplomats stationed in France and Turkish diplomats in Europe saved Jews from the cruel Nazis by hiding their identities, without considering the risks to their own lives.

Pakistani-American professor Dr Mehnaz Afridi is seen seated in her office at the Manhattan College in New York. — Photo by author

She specifically highlighted the efforts of Muslims in the subcontinent, who protected numerous Jewish families and mentioned the heroic acts of Muslims in Albania, a European country, who provided shelter to thousands of Jewish families during the world war and saved them from atrocities.

“These individuals demonstrated remarkable dedication and courage in their endeavors, standing as beacons of compassion and solidarity during a dark time in history,” she remarked.

When asked about teaching Islam and the Holocaust together in the present day, Dr Mehnaz Afridi mentioned that many people in American society have raised this question. However, she emphasised that the enlightening stories of Islam are crucial for societies, and raising awareness about them is of utmost importance.

The Holocaust, Genocide, and Interfaith Education Centre at the Manhattan College in New York. — Photo by author

The Pakistani professor proudly mentioned that when the idea of establishing the museum was introduced, it faced questions and skepticism from society. However, she added that the perception has shifted over times and now followers of various religions proudly acknowledge that “the head of the Holocaust museum, which addresses the past atrocities against Jews, is a Pakistani Muslim woman.”

She said that the museum signifies the considerable progress made towards fostering understanding and breaking down barriers between different faiths.