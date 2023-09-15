JI leader calls for audit of flood relief funds

BATKHELA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq has called for an audit of the flood relief funds received from overseas.
He was speaking at a ceremony organised by Alkhidmat Foundation for the solemnisation of 21 marriages, wherein he distributed gifts to the newlyweds.Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for accountability through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ensure that the funds for flood victims are used judiciously.
Siraj criticised authorities for their lack of practical measures to tackle the ongoing grim situation in Pakistan.He also called for accountability and transparency in all matters related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects.
On the occasion, Alkhidmat Foundation also arranged a meal for over 800 guests of Walima at a wedding hall in Thana, Malakand district. Also, each of the 21 couples was provided essential household items worth Rs150,000.
