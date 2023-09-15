UHS plans to introduce ICH-GCP course

LAHORE:Positioning itself at the forefront of global clinical research standards, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has charted a new course for research supervisors and postgraduate students alike, promising a brighter future for medical research.

The institution unveiled plans to introduce the International Conference on Harmonisation - Good Clinical Practice (ICH-GCP) course during the 193rd meeting of the UHS Advanced Studies and Research Board held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore on Thursday. Under this initiative, research supervisors and postgraduate students at UHS will gain access to this international standard course. The move is expected to elevate clinical research not only within UHS but also in the wider medical research community.

Good clinical practice provides a framework of principles which aim to ensure the safety of research participants and the integrity and validity of data. This short course aims to provide the researcher with the basic principles of GCP and how these principles can be applied practically in the research setting. The course is aimed at all those involved in clinical research. As part of this far-reaching decision, online GCP knowledge test will be made mandatory for supervisors overseeing programmes such as MS, MD, MDS, MPhil, and PhD. This step aims to ensure that supervisors possess the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct clinical research at the highest standards. Furthermore, existing supervisors will be granted a six-month window to complete the ICH-GCP course to obtain certification. The noteworthy aspect is that the university will shoulder the financial burden of certification expenses, facilitating a seamless transition to these new standards. The importance of this decision extends beyond UHS's borders. In many countries around the world, conducting clinical trials involving human participants requires research personnel to complete a similar online course. This move aligns UHS with global best practices in clinical research.

Dr Isaac John, a distinguished British scientist and a member of the UHS Research and Development Advisory Committee, has meticulously crafted the ICH-GCP course. The primary objective of this course is to enhance the quality and rigor of clinical research activities conducted within the university. By incorporating international standards, UHS is poised to set new benchmarks in the field. UHS VC has directed the Medical Education Department to initiate the process of registration. The board meeting was attended by Dr. Isaac John, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Nadia Naseem, Registrar Prof Sarah Ghafoor, and senior faculty members.