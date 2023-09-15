Action against electricity thieves accelerated, says IG

LAHORE:On the instructions of IG Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the crackdown against electricity thieves has been accelerated across the province and legal action is also being taken against those accused for theft or damaging the country's resources.

IG Punjab said that 23,565 cases have been registered and 14,985 accused have been arrested in the crackdown against electricity thieves. 10,430 cases have been challaned against electricity thieves while 8,890 cases are under investigation, he said. IG Punjab informed that last day 1,225 cases were registered across the province while 32 accused were arrested. 236 cases were registered against electricity thieves in the provincial capital. IG Punjab ordered to intensify the ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves across the province and said that actions should be taken against private and commercial electricity thieves with the cooperation of the relevant departments. He said that elements who harm the country's resources do not deserve any concession and RPOs, DPOs should regularly send reports of crackdown against electricity thieves to central police office.

Promoted cops honoured

IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar arranged a special ceremony at the Central Police Office in honour of inspectors who were promoted to the rank of DSP on Thursday.

IG Punjab along with other officers, including Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Welfare pinned the ranks of DSPs to the newly promoted 53 officers. Families of promoted officers were specially invited to attend the ceremony. He said that all police stations are being upgraded as special initiative police stations, traditional work culture is being replaced with modern softwares and applications. Dr Usman said that the series of promotions will continue as per merit and rules & regulations and 5,000 more promotions will be done from Head Constable to SP level in coming months.

DSP M Asif, M Nasir, M Nadeem Iqbal, Hafeez ur Rehman, M Jawad Anwar, Faisal Manzoor, Umar Daraz, Mehr Ali, M Tariq, M Asrar Hussain Jafari, M Asif, Riaz Ahmed Fayaz, Zafar Mahmood. Khan, Khadim Hussain, Malik Attaullah, Syed Akhtar Hussain, Aftab Ahmad, Syed M Sabatin Shah, Masroor Khan and other officers were given the rank of DSP.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Ch, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Imran Mehmood, DIG IT Ahsan Yunus, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Establishment II Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal were also present in the ceremony.

4,592 cases registered this year

The Lahore police registered 4,592 cases under the Anti-Beggary Act this year. As per spokesperson for Lahore police, at least 7,393 cases of electricity theft, 4,248 cases of Tenancy Act, 2674 cases of Sound System Act and 2466 cases of vandalism were registered. Around 1,357 cases of electricity theft were registered by Iqbal Town Division, 1,055 by Sadar, 1,850 by Cantt, 1,056 by Model Town, 1,483 by City, while 592 cases were registered by Civil Line Division.