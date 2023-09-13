Senate committee visits TDAP

KARACHI: The Senate’s Standing Committee on Commerce, headed by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Karachi on Tuesday and met with a delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).
The KCCI delegation, led by its President Muhammad Tariq Yousuf, briefed the committee on the challenges faced by the business community, especially in the export-oriented sector. The issues discussed included high energy tariffs, difficulties in establishing letters of credit, high interest rates and non-payment of tax refunds.
The committee assured the KCCI that it would take up their recommendations with the relevant authorities and work to resolve their problems.
