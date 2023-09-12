UVAS, PHEC sign MoU on capacity-building activities

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) for collaboration in capacity-building activities for the leadership, senior management, staff, faculty members and students of higher education institutions (HEIs) in Punjab.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that it was direly needed to impart modern teaching techniques and methodologies to teachers in the modern era. He said that this collaboration would be very beneficial for UVAS and PHEC especially for sharing their knowledge and experiences with each other.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed thanked PHEC for choosing UVAS for conducting different training programmes for the capacity building of in-service teachers and administration staff. He said many public sector departments, including the Livestock Department conducted successful promotional training in UVAS veterinary academy. Under the MoU, UVAS will provide training classrooms, meeting/seminar rooms, auditorium, hostel rooms and allied services at its Veterinary Academy.

Debate competition

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore’s Debating Society and Senior Tutor Office organised a three-day All Pakistan Model United Nations (MUN'23) debate competition for the first time in City Campus.

According to a press release, senior politician/Barrister Chaudhry Aitazaz Ahsan was the chief guest of concluding ceremony and distributed cash prizes and shields among the winners of the contest while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Convener UVAS Debating Society Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, others and students were present.

Ch Aitazaz Ahsan advised students to learn innovative technologies of the modern era for advancement. He urged them to always think positive and reject negativities. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS always encouraged such healthy activities for the grooming of young students.

Best Delegation cash prize was awarded to the team of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) while delegation from University of Engineering and Technology (UET) won the cash prize as runner-up team.