Six killed in suspected gang shooting near Athens

ATHENS: Six people died near Athens on Monday in a shootout with suspected links to organised crime, police said, one of the deadliest seen recently in Greece.
A police statement said the victims were found in the coastal town of Artemida, 35-km east of the capital. “Six fatally injured persons were found after shots were fired in Artemida,” the statement said.
Several killings attributed to gang warfare have occurred in Greece in past months, with some news reports blaming fuel smuggling. But the number of dead in Monday´s incident is uncommonly high.
In June, a 37-year-old former convict and alleged bodyguard was gunned down outside his home in Athens´ Korydallos district alongside another man.
A year earlier, a 38-year-old petrol station owner had been killed at his establishment in the Athens suburb of Gerakas. Kalashnikov assault rifles, a popular weapon in organised crime hits in Greece, were used in both attacks.
VIENNA: The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday he was concerned the international community...
SIDON, Lebanon: At least six people have been killed and dozens wounded in clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in...
ATHENS: The Greek government said on Monday that it would seek emergency funding from the European Union to address...
YEREVAN: Joint military drills between Armenian and US forces opened on Monday, the latest sign of Yerevan drifting...
ISTANBUL: Rescuers said on Monday they were only hours away from pulling to safety a US explorer trapped for more than...
TALAT NYACOUB, Morocco: Moroccan rescuers supported by foreign teams on Monday faced an intensifying race against time...