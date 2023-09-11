Ahmed retains Pakistan Open crown

KARACHI: Lahore’s Ahmed Baig comfortably retained the Pakistan Open Golf Championship title here at Rahyan Hills Golf Club on Sunday.
Starting the final round with a big, ten stroke lead, Ahmed decided to play it safe as he carded 73 to win the title by five strokes. He finished with a 72-hole aggregate of 273 (-15).
Former champion Shabbir Iqbal fired a round of four-under par 68 to finish as the runner-up at 278.Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed finished third followed by Muhammad Ashfaq, Minhaj Maqsood and Hamza Amin.
