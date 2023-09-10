Polls schedule: Are Zardari, Bilawal playing good cop, bad cop?

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD/BADIN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari appeared playing ‘good cop, bad cop’ on the issue of delimitation of constituencies and the election schedule, on Saturday.

While Zardari supported the idea of elections after completion of the delimitation process, Bilawal reiterated his demand for polls within 90 days, as obligated under the Constitution. Bilawal, speaking to the press in Badin, distanced his party from his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s statement, backing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls after the delimitation of constituencies was completed. The PPP co-chairman expressed full confidence in the ECP, saying that fresh delimitation under the census 2023 was mandatory.

He said the caretaker government should complete the projects of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as soon as possible and put the country on the path to development. “The country is currently passing through an economic crisis, and all political parties should prioritise the economy of the country, instead of politics. We all exist as long as the country exists,” he added.

However, when the PPP chairman was asked about the difference in his and Zardari’s stance on elections, he told the reporter to ask Asif Ali Zardari what he meant with his statement. He recalled the proceedings of PPP’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting, headed by him and the former president, where the forum considered both opinions regarding the time of elections. All the party’s legal experts had told the meeting that the Constitution makes it clear that elections have to be conducted within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies, he added. “I am bound to [follow] President Zardari on our family matters, but as far as political matters, Constitution and the party policy are concerned, I’m bound to [follow] my workers and my party’s central executive committee’s decisions,” Bilawal made it clear in response to a reporter’s question.

He appealed to the nation to support the PPP to solve Pakistan’s problems, as being a country with youth majority, it requires youth leadership to sail out from the political and economic quagmires.

He said the only choice to solve and confront problems and challenges of the country was the PPP. “I do not claim that I will solve all problems overnight, but I can promise that if PPP comes to power, it will be a government of people.”

He pointed out that when a people-friendly government is formed, projects like Benazir Income Support Programme and Apni Zameen Apna Makan are launched, and youth get employment. People have seen all governments and now they do not want politics of division and hatred, they want solution to their problems. “I believe that only youth leadership can solve these (public) problems,” he added. Bilawal said there was no objection to the caretaker government, “but if it becomes the chair-takers from caretakers, then there would be objection.”

Bilawal said the economic problems that Pakistan is currently facing were unprecedented and urged all political parties to move beyond blaming each other and find solutions to these problems.

Earlier, the PPP chairman visited southern Sindh districts of Thatta, Sajawal and Badin on Saturday and condoled with the party leaders and MNAs over the death of their loved ones.

During the journey, he was warmly welcomed by the local community and people at various places, including Malir, Ghaghar Phatak, Dhabiji, Gharo, Guju, Makli, Thatta, Saeedpur, Sujawal, Golarchi and Badin.