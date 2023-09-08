Drugs seized, smugglers arrested amid campaign

MARDAN: Police claimed to have seized drugs in the district and arrested two smugglers on Thursday.A police spokesman said that the Regional Police Officer of Mardan range, Muhammad Suleman, had initiated a special campaign against drugs, particularly ice, in the region. He said the campaign aims to crack down on drug dealers involved in the sale and smuggling of drugs. He said the police were determined to tackle the drug issue.

Under the supervision of SP Rural Ejaz Khan, Chura Police Station personnel arrested two inter-provincial ice smugglers, identified as Khanpur and Sikandar Azam.The cops recovered more than 3kg of ice, 2 pistols, 26 cartridges, and a vehicle used in drug smuggling.

Similar operations in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Mohmand districts have also resulted in the arrest of 156 persons in drug trafficking, with the seizure of 32kg of ice, over 2kg heroin, more than 77kg hashish, and 53 litres of alcohol.