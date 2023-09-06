KMU reserves seats for Afghan students

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) will offer admission in all BS programmes to the Afghan students and charge them the same fees being taken from Pakistani students.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the KMU. It was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ziaul Haq, Director of ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan, Director IPMR Dr. Irfanullah, Director Finance Waseem Riaz, Afghan Consulate Deputy Consul General Mufti Noorullah Hotak, Maulana Muhammad Tahir Nafis, Shahidullah Zaheer and other relevant officials.

The meeting was told that the Afghan people have been living in a state of war for the last over four decades, as a result of which a large population is crippled and disabled apart from lack of health facilities.

It was added that due to the war, Afghanistan’s infrastructure has been destroyed and people are facing enormous problems in the availability of health facilities.The vice-chancellor assured the delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that KMU would welcome the admission of Afghan students in all its BS programmes including Physiotherapy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and they will be provided with all facilities.

He said since the last academic year, KMU had decided to charge Afghan students the same fee as meant for Pakistani students in all programs, including medical and dental.He said that despite financial difficulties, the aim of this decision is to provide medical education opportunities to more Afghan students. The vice-chancellor hoped quality medical education for Afghan students would help Afghanistan overcome the health problems it has been facing for the last over 40 years.

Mufti Noorullah Hotak said the ban on women’s education by the Islamic Emirate is just propaganda. He said the curriculum has been changed up to class 9th and as soon as this process is completed, the doors of education will be reopened for girl students.

He insisted that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not in favour of banning women’s education and employment.Welcoming the admissions for the Afghan students at the KMU, he hoped the relations between the two brotherly and neighboring countries would grow stronger in the future.He praised the efforts of the university for the KMU campus in Kabul and assured all possible cooperation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in this regard.