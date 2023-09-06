Finance Division rebuts Gallup survey

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division on Tuesday issued a rebuttal of the 10th Quarterly Business Confidence Survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, calling the survey limited in scope, with need to be considered in a much broader context.

“It is important to note that economic conditions may vary widely from one quarter to another,” a statement said. Even though the Business Confidence Index is a valuable tool for understanding the sentiments of the business community, it is critical to interpret the findings and data of the survey cautiously, it advised.

“It is important to consider factors such as market dynamics, external economic influences, and the specific circumstances of the businesses being surveyed,” the statement said. A comprehensive analysis is required to determine the economic indicators and factors that ultimately influence the business confidence in the economy.

“The caretaker government is determined to initiate imperative policy measures to boost the business confidence in the country and lead the economy towards stability and growth,” the division’s statement said. The government intends to honour all its international obligations on time. The caretaker government is committed to provide friendly environment for ease of doing business and lay the roadmap to a long-term economic revival.