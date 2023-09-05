Four members of dacoit gang arrested

Wahdat Colony Police have arrested four members of Kashif alias Kashi robbers and dacoit gang on Monday.
The arrested suspects were identified as Kashif alias Kashi, Nadeem, Ali and Nasir. Over 100 cases have been traced from different parts of provincial capital against the suspects. Rs1.8 million cash, four pistols, bullets and 30 mobile phones were recovered from them.
