Tuesday September 05, 2023
Lahore

Four members of dacoit gang arrested

By Our Correspondent
September 05, 2023

Wahdat Colony Police have arrested four members of Kashif alias Kashi robbers and dacoit gang on Monday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Kashif alias Kashi, Nadeem, Ali and Nasir. Over 100 cases have been traced from different parts of provincial capital against the suspects. Rs1.8 million cash, four pistols, bullets and 30 mobile phones were recovered from them.