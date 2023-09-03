Students get prizes

BATKHELA: Prizes were distributed among the position holder students of a private school who had got good marks in the Secondary School Certificate examinations.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami and Assistant Commissioner Shakil Khan Batkhela distributed the prizes among the students at a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad congratulated the students, who had passed the Secondary School Certificate examinations with flying colors.

He hoped that the students would continue doing hard work in the future as well to pursue their goals.

The JI leader came down hard on the rulers for their failure to put the country on the road to progress. “The miseries of the people have increased due to the apathy of the successive rulers. These rulers have nothing to do with the development of the people,” he added. The JI leader condemned the increase in the prices of electricity and petroleum products and urged the people to reject them in the upcoming elections.