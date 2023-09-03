Cipher case: Hearing of Imran, Qureshi’s bail pleas adjourned till 4th

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A special court hearing cases registered under the Official Secrets Act on Saturday adjourned the proceedings on the bail application filed by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher case till Sept 4, reported a private news channel.



Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the special court heard the case. During the hearing, PTI chairman’s lawyer Salman Safdar complained to the judge that the Attock Jail authorities are creating obstacles for the PTI lawyers. Every time the PTI lawyers go to Attock Jail, they have to walk one and a half kilometers, he added.

Salman Safdar said that his client was ready to hold talks with institutions and other political parties.

The lawyer said that an application has been filed against the trial in Attock Jail. The FIA, however, opposed hearing arguments on the bail application filed by the PTI chairman.

Also, following a meeting with Imran Khan in the Attock Jail, his counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said the former prime minister was ready to talk to the institutions and political parties on elections.

The PTI legal team comprising Intezar Panjotha, Shoaib Shaheen, Naeem Panjotha, Gohar Ali Khan and his personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan met the deposed premier, who was removed from office in April last year through a no-confidence motion in the prison on Saturday after being granted permission by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

“Khan was put in jail illegally, but despite all this, he is ready to talk to the institutions and political parties,” Gohar Ali said, quoting the incarcerated former premier. “The main focus of the talks would be holding elections within 90 days.”

Responding to a question, advocate Shaheen said Khan was “completely fit” and healthy in the jail. “A country cannot progress without political stability,” he conveyed Khan’s message.

“Khan was of the view that there is no respect for the courts in the country,” the PTI lawyer added. “I did not make any deal,” he said, citing the incarcerated premier. Shaheen said that Khan exercises for one hour daily in the jail.

Quoting the PTI chairman, the lawyer said that Khan would not deviate from his path, adding that those whose assets were abroad benefited from the flight of dollar. “My political struggle and sacrifice is for the nation,” he said, citing the former premier.

Meanwhile, the special court Judge Zulqarnain also heard the bail application submitted by PTI Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The FIA prosecutor requested the court to adjourn the hearing. He argued that the PTI chairman had filed an application in the high court in which he challenged the court’s jurisdiction and pleaded for the transfer of jail. Since the case is already in the high court, the special court should put it off, the prosecutor implored. Hearing this, the judge adjourned the proceedings on the bail application of Qureshi till Monday.