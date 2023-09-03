Hassan Ali Effendi eulogised for promoting modern education in Sindh

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has euologised Khan Bahadur Hassan Ali Effendi for his role in spreading education, stating that he is among those persons who have remained a guiding light for the nation.

The minister said the foundation of the Sindh Madressatul Islam by Effendi was an important event of our history that could never be forgotten.

Sindhi expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held on Friday in connection with the 139th Foundation Day of the educational institute.

He mentioned that although the British modernised Sindh in various aspects, the question remained why they did not establish a university here when they established universities in Mumbai, Calcutta and Punjab.

Effendi played a significant role in educating various communities in Sindh and for the purpose, he privately established colleges and schools in the region, the federal education minister remarked.

Sindhi stressed the need for making our younger generation aware of the services of Effendi and similar figures.

He also mentioned his connection with the Sindh Madressah, stating that his father had received education from the institute in 1913. He expressed pride in having that association with the historical institution where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders had also studied.

The minister lamented that the nation seemed to have forgotten Effendi. He said even our scholars had neglected him.

He noted that the last residence of Effendi in Hyderabad was also in a deplorable state.

Sindhi stated that he was a member of the Sindh Heritage Committee, and they had included Effendi's resting place on the heritage list. He also urged the Sindh culture department to preserve the place.

Speaking about the state of education in the country, the federal minister conceded that the standard of education in Pakistan had deteriorated at all levels, saying that the policymakers should think over it as it was a matter of serious concern.

He also mentioned that he had called a meeting of vice-chancellors from all the provinces next week to discuss education-related matters.

Sindhi also announced the donation of 500 books by the Pakistan Book Foundation for the Khan Bahadur Hassan Ali Effendi Library at the Sindh Madressah.

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon also spoke on the occasion. He highlighted the services of Effendi in shaping modern education. He said the SMIU had preserved the legacy of Effendi's quality education.

Former federal minister Javed Jabbar also showered praise on Effendi. He noted that Effendi, despite being an orphan in childhood, not only acquired education in Arabic and Persian but also learned the English language.

Jabbar said Effendi was not biased against any language, which was why he learned English and established English medium schools like the Sindh Madressah.

Dr Tariq Rafi, the chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, also spoke at the event.