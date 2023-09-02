 
close
Saturday September 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Students get prizes

By Tahir Khan Azikhel
September 02, 2023

BATKHELA: Prizes were distributed on Friday among the position holder students of a private school who had got good marks in the Secondary School Certificate examinations. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami and Assistant Commissioner Shakil Khan Batkhela distributed the prizes among the students at a ceremony.