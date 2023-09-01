Back our athletes

Arshad Nadeem has made us all proud by winning the silver medal in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Hungary, becoming the first Pakistani to win a medal at the event. Arshad Nadeem’s athletic achievements are helping put Pakistan on the map. There are many talented young athletes in our country who have the potential to become the next Arshad Nadeem. Sadly, they are being held back by a lack of facilities and adequate platforms for sports in Pakistan. This is a problem that Arshad Nadeem himself highlighted after winning his medal. The government must provide our athletes with more funding and better facilities so that more Pakistanis have the opportunity to showcase their talents on the global stage and make their country proud.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat