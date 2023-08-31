US diplomat, FM discuss importance of timely, fair polls in Pakistan

US Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland addresses a press conference. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: US Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has had a telephonic contact with Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in which she expressed Washington’s continued support to Pakistan on issues of mutual concern.

Two weeks after the caretaker cabinet was sworn in under the interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Nuland congratulated the foreign minister on his appointment during a phone call Tuesday night. Earlier, the secretary of state congratulated the caretaker prime minister on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nuland and Jilani “discussed broadening and deepening the US-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concerns, including Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the IMF,” the State Department press release said, adding that Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani also discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s law and the Constitution.

There was no response from the foreign minister who normally tweets back to thank those dignitaries who have phoned to congratulate him. Even the Foreign Office downplayed the telephone call and much later in the day, a statement was issued.

“Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the telephone call between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. Ms Nuland congratulated the foreign minister on his recent appointment. They discussed bilateral relations, reaffirmed commitment to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and to advance Pakistan-US dialogue in all domains”.