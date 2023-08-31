PTI leader joins IPP

LAHORE:PTI Chunian Vice President Ehsan Gul has joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) during a meeting with IPP Lahore Division General Secy Mian Khalid Mahmood on Wednesday. Gul expressed full confidence in the leadership of Abdul Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen. He said that IPP is working on the vision of building, development and stability of the country. On this occasion, officials of UET Employees Union also joined IPP.