ISLAMABAD: Former first lady Bushra Bibi Tuesday met the PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Attock Jail. A four-member legal team of the party accompanied her.
Imran’s two sisters, Halima Khan and Uzma Khanam, arrived at the jail during his meeting with Bushra Bibi. It was her third meeting with her husband. Bushra remained with Imran for over an hour and discussed personal and political issues, sources told this correspondent.
“Bushra discussed a specific issue with her husband regarding a message from a foreign friend about his settlement abroad,” an intelligence agency source said.
A two-car convoy of Bushra Bibi was stopped at the police barrier about half a kilometer from the jail and was allowed to proceed after a thorough search of cars.
People anticipating Imran’s release gathered in the jail environs to welcome the PTI chairman but the police dispersed them.
Earlier, a heavy contingent of police was deployed on the way to the jail. Even the media was barred from covering the movement of PTI leadership. However, they were conditionally allowed to perform their duties. The police also detained some PTI activists and later released them.
Aleema and Uzma Khan had moved the IHC to meet their brother, making the Federation respondent.
