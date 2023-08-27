71 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering, hoarding

LAHORE : Price control magistrates arrested 71 shopkeepers and sealed three shops over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown launched across the provincial capital by the district administration. On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 1,539 sales points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 192 sales points.

The spokesperson for the district administration told media on Saturday that cases were also registered against 55 shopkeepers over violations of the rules.

During the current month more than 33,000 points were inspected while hefty fines were imposed on 2,215 business operators.