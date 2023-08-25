US consul general pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI: United States Consul General in Karachi Conrad Tribble paid his respects to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as he visited the Mazar-e-Quaid. According to a statement issued on Thursday, the US diplomat laid a wreath at the grave of the Quaid-e-Azam and signed the visitors’ book on behalf of the people of the United States.

The consul general stated, “It is a great honor to be here at the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay my respects and commemorate the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. My visit today reaffirms the importance of the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Pakistan.”

The US diplomat also visited the tombs of Pakistan’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam’s sister Fatima Jinnah. He then visited the adjoining museum to understand the life of the Quaid-e-Azam.