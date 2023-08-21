LAHORE: Former prime minister and President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London here on Sunday, reports said. It was the first visit of Shehbaz Sharif to London after his government ended. His son Salman Shehbaz is also with him. Party sources said the former premier will hold important meetings with Nawaz Sharif during his visit to London.
Party sources said besides Shehbaz Sharif’s one-on-one meeting with Nawaz Sharif, there will also be meetings with other important leaders of the party, who will join him there. Several former federal ministers are already in London and will also attend the meetings between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, party sources claimed, adding Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and party leaders will discuss Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, the legal team of PMLN was also expected to participate in the meetings, party sources said and maintained that all legal possibilities regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif will be discussed in the meetings.
