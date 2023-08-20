LHC judge written order issued in Elahi’s detention case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh has issued a written order against the illegal detention of former Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi despite the submission of bail bonds.

Regarding Parvez Elahi’s bail bonds, the Superintendent Camp Jail has been summoned by the court on August 22.

In its order, the court stated that according tothe public prosecutor, Elahi’s detention ended on August 14.

Why was he detained for the first one and a half days? It was also inquired why Parvez Elahi was not released after fulfilling all legal formalities under the prison manual.

Parvez Elahi’s wife Qaisara Elahi, through her counsel, argued that the court had ordered not to arrest Parvez Elahi in any case.

Pervez Elahi was arrested without a warrant and a detention order was issued despite being on bail, the petition stated.

It further said that Pervez Elahi was detained illegally for two days before the issuance of the detention notifiction, and now the detention notification has become ineffective after the expiry of the period.