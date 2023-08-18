Miner, driver die in separate incidents

ALPURI: A miner and a driver, both hailing from Shangla district, died in separate incidents in Kohat on Thursday.

Syed Wahid died due to the accumulation of carbon gas in a coalmine in the Akhorwal area of Kohat district. Syed Wahid, an employee of Haji Ilyas Coal Company in Darra Adamkhel, was working alone in the mine when he succumbed to gas accumulation, leading to suffocation. His body was later sent to his native village in Alpuri tehsil of Shangla.

Meanwhile, a truck en route to Gilgit fell into a ravine near the River Indus in the Shetial area. The accident claimed the life of the driver, Akbar, and left his helper injured. This year has witnessed a distressing toll on coalmine labourers, with over 100 workers losing their lives so far.