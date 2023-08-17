KP transporters reject increase in fuel prices

MARDAN: All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Association has rejected the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and said that the caretaker government does not have the mandate to increase the prices.

The association’s office-bearers said that if the government cannot provide relief to people, at least it should not put more burden on them.

Speaking to a news conference at the Mardan Press Club here, provincial chairman of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Association Liaquat Ali Khan, general secretary Sikandar Khan, Mir Ahmad, and other office-bearers said that the caretaker cabinet had not been formed yet and the government had increased petroleum products’ prices.

They said the caretaker government had dropped a petrol bomb on the poor people of the country. They said that Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif had already made life miserable for people and now the caretaker government was fulfilling the remaining task.

The transport community rejected the increase in the prices of petroleum products and warned the government to withdraw the unconstitutional decision within 10-days, they added.

They warned that if the caretaker government did not withdraw the decision, they would be compelled to start a protest movement against this decision and the caretaker government would be responsible for any violence.