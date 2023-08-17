Inspectors renovation work of Punjab Public Library

LAHORE:Three Excise & Taxation Officers were suspended for being absent from duty on Wednesday. According to the...
LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore PMA strongly condemned abduction and killing of Dr Umar Rafiq...
DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was promoted to grade 20 on Wednesday. Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab...
LAHORE:The Finance and Planning Committee of GC University Lahore in its 34th meeting recommended a record budget of...
The children of Nankana Sahib Police office staff on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. During the...
The Project Management Unit Kartarpur Corridor is taking a significant stride forward by formalising an agreement...