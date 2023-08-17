How will we survive?

Gas authorities in Pakistan have confirmed that Karachi will face ‘a severe gas shortage’ in the coming days. What are we supposed to do? Can the government send us a ‘how-to’ guide to deal with this situation? We saw the trailer during Ramazan when the gas would go out for hours. Even though most of us were fasting, there were children and elders who needed something to eat during the gas loadshedding hours.

All that can be done here is to protest. But it seems our cries are failing to reach the authorities concerned. It has become so difficult to survive here. Where should we go?

Tahira Qazi

Karachi