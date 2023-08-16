Shafiq eagerly waiting for clash against India

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team's promising batsman Abdullah Shafiq has expressed the collective excitement among players as they gear up for the highly anticipated match against arch-rivals India. Speaking to the media in Lahore, Shafiq emphasised the team's focus on performance and the drive to excel in the forthcoming fixtures.

Praising teammate Babar Azam, Shafiq regarded him as the world's premier batsman and emphasised Azam's positive motivation that inspires the entire squad to strive for improvement. Shafiq said that Pakistan boasts an impressive lineup of fast bowlers, a valuable asset that can give them an edge, especially when facing formidable opponents.

Shafiq also discussed the evolving landscape of white-ball cricket, noting the increasing trend of high-scoring One Day Internationals (ODIs) where 300 runs are now frequently being posted. He highlighted the team's strategic approach to scoring runs, aiming to set targets that not only challenge opponents but also allow the bowlers a comfortable margin for defense.