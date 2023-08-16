Shehbaz consulted Nawaz, Zardari before Kakar’s appointment

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif stands in reverence after the dissolution of the national assembly in Prime Minister Office Islamabad on August 10, 2023. — Twitter/@CMShehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had consulted both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari before agreeing to the name of Anwarul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier.

An informed source said there has been no opposition from within the PDM and the impression given, directly or indirectly, that Kakar’s appointment came as a surprise even for the PMLN and PPP is not true.

The source said a day before the announcement of the name of Anwarul-Haq Kakar as caretaker prime minister, the then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had consulted all the leaders of the coalition government.

None of the leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sardar Akthar Mengal, proposed any name. They all left it to Shehbaz Sharif to decide what is, in his view, the best choice for the slot of caretaker prime minister. In the said meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto only requested Shehbaz Sharif to speak to Asif Ali Zardari. After the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif made a telephonic contact with Asif Zardari. The two discussed the issue of caretaker prime minister. The PPP co-chairperson told Shehbaz he wanted Jalil Abbas Jilani as the caretaker prime minister.

Shehbaz told Zardari Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz came up with the name of Anwarul-Haq Kakar. Zardari was told Kakar is from Balochistan and thus becomes a better choice as compared to Jilani, who hailed from Punjab. Zardari then did not insist on Jilani’s name and left it to the-then prime minister to decide.

The source said Shehbaz Sharif also contacted Nawaz Sharif and apprised him of the discussions that had taken place on the appointment of caretaker prime minister. Nawaz Sharif was told the Leader of Opposition had proposed the name of Anwarul-Haq Kakar. The Balochistan reference was also given. Nawaz Sharif, the source claimed, did not object to the name of Kakar and left it to Shehbaz Sharif to decide what he deems fit.

The entire process of appointment went smooth, the source said, adding there has not been any rift or any issue. Those raising objections or giving the impression the name of Kakar has been imposed by the military establishment and the appointment came as a surprise for even PMLN and PPP are wrong.

It is said Sardar Akhtar Mengal was among those who had given full authority to the prime minister to appoint anyone of his choice. Neither any name was given nor crossed. After the announcement of Kakar’s name, Mengal wrote a hard-hitting note of objection over the appointment to Nawaz Sharif. But it was said to be the consequence of political differences between Mengal and Kakar.

Meanwhile, a credible source told The News he had contacted Nawaz Sharif a couple of days before the appointment of caretaker prime minister. The purpose of this contact was to discuss what Nawaz Sharif’s choice was for the slot of caretaker prime minister.

The source said Nawaz Sharif told him he had no news about who was being discussed as the caretaker prime minister.

The source said he was also told by Nawaz Sharif he did not want to interfere in the matter. This interaction between Nawaz and the source took place last Friday.