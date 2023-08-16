US ready to work with caretaker government

US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel addresses a press briefing on March 27, 2023. — AFP

WASHINGTON: The US on Tuesday expressed its readiness to work with the caretaker government in Pakistan on issues of mutual interest, including the conduct of free and fair elections.

“We look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections,” the State Department principal deputy spokesperson said during the press briefing. He acknowledged that the US was aware of the allied government’s dissolution and the nomination of Senator Anwar Kakar as caretaker prime minister.

“We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest including our interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity and stability and the conduct of free and fair elections in the respect for democracy and rule of law,” the spokesperson maintained.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson underscored that the US was in regular conversation with Pakistani leadership to discuss Afghanistan in detail including through the two countries’ counterterrorism dialogue and other bilateral consultations. “We have a shared interest with Pakistan, quite candidly, in combating threats to regional stability and remain ready to work with Pakistan to combat militant and terrorist groups,” he said, adding that the US also supports the Pakistani government’s own efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law.