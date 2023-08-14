Driver, helper die as oil-tanker catches fire

TIMERGARA: The driver and helper of an oil-tanker were killed when a blaze ripped through their vehicle in Bandagai Talash area of Lower Dir district early Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122 officials, the oil carriage caught fire after it hit a roadside electricity pylon early in the day. As a result, they said, both the driver, Islam Gul, 30, and the helper Roohullah, 21, both residents of Pabbi, Nawshehra, died on the spot. The Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site soon after the incident, extinguished the fire and shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital Timergara.