Bear, 4 monkeys recovered from a house in Batkhela

BATKHELA: The officials of local Wildlife Department and district administration in a joint action on Saturday raided a house and recovered a bear and four monkeys and arrested the accused.

Assistant Commissioner Shakil Ahmad told The News that officials of the Wildlife Department and district administration jointly raided a house in Batkhela city after receiving information that wild animals were being kept illegally in the home.

He said that the raiding party took one black bear and four monkeys along with cages into custody and shifted them to the office of the Wildlife Department.

The official said that the accused, whose name could not be ascertained, was also arrested.

It is illegal to possess any wild animal who lives in natural habitats.

The law clearly says that no person shall be in possession of any wild animal unless he be in possession of a certificate of lawful possession granted in respect thereof by the officer authorised in this behalf.