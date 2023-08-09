Prohibited funding case: Would PTI reply in eight years, wonders CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja speaking during a ceremony at the Election Commission of Pakistan on December 7, 2022. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Tuesday remarked it appears the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plans to submit its reply to the notice on forfeiture of its prohibited funding in eight years like the foreign funding case.

“What should the commission do with its order,” the chief election commissioner said, while heading a three-member commission bench, hearing the PTI’s banned funds seizure case, which was later adjourned till August 22.

Advocates Saqlain Haider and Naveed Anjum appeared on behalf of PTI and informed the forum that senior lawyer Anwar Mansoor was ill and that he was submitting his advocacy letter today.

“We are submitting a second interim response, as we have received instructions from the counsel. We will assist Anwar Mansoor, who is seriously ill. The situation is the reason for the delay,” Haider said.

Naveed Anjum said, “We ourselves are very ashamed to come to the Election Commission. This is how things have been after May 9. The PTI’s central office is closed, PTI’s Lahore office was raided.”

The chief election commissioner said only interim supplementary replies have been coming from you (PTI) and asked should the commission close the case. “We want to close these cases, elections are approaching. You certainly have legal rights; it was clearly stated in the last hearing, whereas Anwar Mansoor always fulfilled the commitment he made,” Sikandar Sultan Raja said.

However, he reminded the PTI lawyers that one month was sought from the commission last year and it was emphasised that no more time would be sought while the commission had given last chance several times.

“Last chance means last chance. But your programme to reply appears to be spread over eight years. What the commission should do with its order,” he said, giving an indirect reference to PTI foreign funding case, which was filed in November 2014 and the verdict came in August last year.

On the show-cause notice, the CEC directed the counsel to submit the reply, as the commission was going to close the case and reserve its judgment.

“The matter is of PTI’s reply to ECP’s show cause notice on forfeiture of its banned funds.

The remaining proceedings could be held in light of the Islamabad High Court verdict. We are reserving our decision on this and giving you one week, which is too much for us,” he remarked.

The commission, he noted, would take a decision on whether the PTI reserved the right to submit a final reply on the next hearing. “We will tell you whether or not more time is given to you,” he said.