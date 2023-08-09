IGP forms two bodies to address issues with e-tagging habitual offenders

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered that the process of e-tagging of habitual criminals be carried out under the las, and constituted two committees in this regard.

The first committee, headed by the additional IG investigation, will look into technical issues, including issues of e-tagging and bracelets, and remove possible obstacles. The second committee will prepare SOPs under the supervision of the CIA DIG.

Chairing a meeting and a video link conference on Monday, which reviewed various references and priorities for e-tagging habitual offenders, IGP Memon ordered the implementation of the Habitual Offenders e-Tagging and Monitoring Act 2023.

The CIA DIG gave a briefing on the arrest of habitual offenders involved in street and other serious crimes and later their regular e-tagging through bracelets and collars as well as their monitoring.

The IGP said the Criminal Monitoring Act 2023 had been formulated by the Sindh government and it had also been formally approved. He directed all the participants of the meeting to prepare comprehensive recommendations on all necessary departmental and legal issues for clean and transparent tendering for the procurement of e-tagging collars and bracelets under SIPRA Rules.

He said that with the introduction of innovation in policing, the graph of success of the police against the accused involved in them would gradually go up.

The implementation of the Habitual Offenders e-Tagging and Monitoring Act 2023 in letter and spirit would definitely deter habitual offenders and the fear of being caught by the law at all times would continue to be a reality.

Memon said e-tagging habitual offenders would ensure a significant reduction in crime such as street crime, theft of cars, motorcycles, extortion, robbery, attempt to commit robbery, and serious injury on resistance, and sale and delivery of drugs.