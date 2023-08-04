CCI to meet on 5th to approve 2023 census

A Pakistan Bureau of Statistics official uses a digital device to collect information from a resident during door-to-door data collection at the first-ever digital national census in Karachi on March 28, 2023. — ONLINE

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) has been convened on Aug 5 to approve the digital census 2023.

Informed sources said that the PM has approved the summary moved by the Ministry of Planning and Development seeking convening of the Council’s meeting to grant approval on the first-ever digital Population and Housing Census held in 2023.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has already accomplished the exercise of holding the latest Population Census and compiled the results which have now been forwarded to the CCI for seeking approval from the constitutional forum.

In case of the approval of the census 2023, the upcoming elections will delay for at least three to four months.

Earlier, it was under discussion to hold the CCI meeting on August 2, 2023, but it could not be done. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a few days back, had said that the next elections will be held on the basis of fresh population census.

According to The News report, authored by Mehtab Haider and published on Thursday there might be three possibilities for the CCI. Either it will scrap the results in the wake of serious flaws likely to be identified by all the stakeholders during the meeting or approve the census results. In the latter case, there will be consequences of delaying the next elections in the wake of the delimitation exercise to be carried out by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The third possibility will be the formation of a committee to resolve lingering disputes and find out an amicable solution acceptable to all the stakeholders.

The question also arises of how the government will get approval for constitutional amendments which require a two-third majority, the report said, adding that If any plan exists for delaying the general elections at any level then the digital census results may be approved. In that case, the ECP requires at least four to six months for undertaking the delimitation exercise.

The latest census results show that the country’s population hovers around less than 250 million but it has crossed 240 million population. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has accomplished the task of conducting post enumeration survey for verifying the first-ever results of the digital population census in selected blocks of 48 districts. The PBS selected 2,500 blocks in the selected districts of the country to recheck the counting population to lend credibility to this exercise.

Some results of the conducted latest population census, according to the report, were quite unique and interesting but hard to digest even to demographers, especially in Balochistan which has a high density of Baloch nationals. There are complaints of overcounting in rural parts of Sindh while in urban parts of the province especially in Karachi there were rampant complaints over less counting. “The dates of a stipulated timeframe of the census were extended and finally, the post-enumeration survey was also conducted but its results could not yet be ascertained so the chances of triggering controversy still persisted, said the report.